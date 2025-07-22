Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 38.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

