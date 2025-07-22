Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $106,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $503.59. 54,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,380. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $510.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.56.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

