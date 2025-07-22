Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,817,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $465.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.