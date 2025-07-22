Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.10. 800,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,807,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $470.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.98.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

