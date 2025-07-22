Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

EXPE opened at $185.47 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.27 and a 200-day moving average of $172.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

