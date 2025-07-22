Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 13.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 90 to GBX 95. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evoke traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 69.90 ($0.94). Approximately 39,418,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,598% from the average daily volume of 2,322,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.83).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Evoke from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

In related news, insider Per Widerström acquired 68,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £37,237.32 ($50,198.60). Also, insider Sean Wilkins acquired 31,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £17,095.86 ($23,046.45). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 202,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,515,918. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of £310.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.98.

