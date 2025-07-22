Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $4.10. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 5,292 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. New Street Research cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

