Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $4.10. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 5,292 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. New Street Research cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.
Eutelsat Communications Price Performance
About Eutelsat Communications
Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
