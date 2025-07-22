Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Etsy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Etsy from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Arete lowered Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.98. 118,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,459. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. Etsy has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $66.18.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Richard Edward Colburn III sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $110,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,140.96. This represents a 44.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $1,112,982.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,563.38. This represents a 25.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,156,039 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Etsy by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

