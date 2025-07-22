Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.870-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.003. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.330-7.630 EPS.

Equifax Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of EFX traded down $16.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.20. 515,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,304. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equifax has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equifax’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

