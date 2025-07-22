Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Position Increased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,115,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,386,000 after acquiring an additional 116,076 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 52,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 72.5% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 229,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 96,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.679 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

