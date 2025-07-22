Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.430-0.470 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.2%

EFC stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 42.26, a quick ratio of 42.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 101.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellington Financial stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,553 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 0.19% of Ellington Financial worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

