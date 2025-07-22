Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ellington Credit Company (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as low as $5.86. Ellington Credit shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 505,596 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EARN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ellington Credit from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Ellington Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ellington Credit from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Get Ellington Credit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EARN

Ellington Credit Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.29 million, a P/E ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.35 million. Ellington Credit had a positive return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ellington Credit Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is presently -738.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Credit

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ellington Credit by 56,104,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,122,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ellington Credit by 485.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 773,169 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Ellington Credit by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 481,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 409,817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ellington Credit by 415.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 379,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 306,192 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellington Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.