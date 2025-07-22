Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $276.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.52 and its 200-day moving average is $396.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.40 and a 1 year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.