eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $6.59. eGain shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 20,058 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $178.32 million, a PE ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain Corporation will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in eGain by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after buying an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in eGain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 980,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in eGain by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in eGain by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in eGain by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 65,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

