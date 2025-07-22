Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.28. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 183,062 shares trading hands.

Eastern Platinum Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.15 million, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Platinum Ltd. is engaged in mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties located in various provinces in South Africa. The firm’s projects include Crocodile River Mine and Mareesburg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.