Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 1.59%.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of Dynex Capital stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. 613,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,396. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 264.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DX shares. Jones Trading boosted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynex Capital stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dynex Capital worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

