Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:DUK opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.