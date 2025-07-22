Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Posts Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $462.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.71. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $500.55.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.91%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
