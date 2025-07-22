Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Posts Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $462.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.71. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $500.55.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.