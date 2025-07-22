Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,164 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $2,297,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2,810.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $19,446,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.3%

TEAM stock opened at $194.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.08 and a beta of 0.94. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,768,191.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,827,448.08. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.80, for a total value of $1,643,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 174,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,160,220.80. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,107 shares of company stock valued at $94,589,282. 38.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

