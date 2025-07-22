Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $207,000 Position in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $242.87 million and a PE ratio of 32.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $28.07.

iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF Profile

The iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (TOPT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Top 20 Select index. The fund seeks to mirror the performance of an index comprising the top 20 largest US firms by market-cap in the S&P 500. The companies are weighted by their float-adjusted market-cap TOPT was launched on Oct 23, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

