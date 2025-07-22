Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 136 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,059,505,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 133.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,206,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,758,000 after buying an additional 1,718,398 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,592,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,377,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 522 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $83,149.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,881.55. This represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 246 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $39,185.34. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,102.90. This represents a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $163.80 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.76%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.