Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,518 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 8.7%

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

