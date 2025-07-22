Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 6,114 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,553,000 after buying an additional 6,352,197 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,714,000 after buying an additional 743,930 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

