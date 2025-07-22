Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Arcturus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $9,312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 849,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 479,482 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,024,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 459,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after buying an additional 107,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 47.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

