Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $274,000 in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,832,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 367.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 231,010 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the fourth quarter worth $7,314,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,302,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,093,000 after acquiring an additional 177,323 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the fourth quarter worth $5,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS. Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

