Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $254,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Natera by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Activity at Natera

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $500,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,714,287.85. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.18, for a total transaction of $307,099.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,191,165.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,655 shares of company stock valued at $7,964,464. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $140.63 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTRA

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.