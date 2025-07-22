Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.33.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $262.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.37. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $272.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

