Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $228,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

