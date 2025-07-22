Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $126,000. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

