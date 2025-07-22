Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ONE Gas by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.4%

ONE Gas stock opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $82.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $935.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.31 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 10.75%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

