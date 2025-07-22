Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $58.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4942 per share. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

