Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Shares Sold by Babb Wealth Advisors LLC

Babb Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Babb Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Babb Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,500,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 273,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,841,000. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,094,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 640,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 57,562 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.20. 32,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,900. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $752.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -0.99.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

