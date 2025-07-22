Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 567.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 25.4%

Shares of BATS:DFIS opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

