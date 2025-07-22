Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 399,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 142,850 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.7%

DFAE stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

