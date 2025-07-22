Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €6.69 ($7.78) and traded as high as €7.54 ($8.77). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €7.44 ($8.65), with a volume of 3,540,319 shares.
Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €7.02 and its 200-day moving average is €6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.54.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Lufthansa
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- D-Wave Rises 12% in 1 Day, Beating Rivals: What Caused the Spike?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Rigetti Soars 30% on Latest Quantum Leap: What It Means Long-Term
- Trading Halts Explained
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.