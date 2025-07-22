Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €6.69 ($7.78) and traded as high as €7.54 ($8.77). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €7.44 ($8.65), with a volume of 3,540,319 shares.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €7.02 and its 200-day moving average is €6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

