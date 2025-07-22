Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.700-7.800 EPS.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

