DA Davidson Predicts WaFd’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for WaFd in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. WaFd had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $186.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.47 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of WAFD stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $30.19. 32,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,760. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. WaFd has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in WaFd by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in WaFd by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in WaFd by 471.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WaFd during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 83.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. WaFd’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

