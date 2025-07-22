D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46, Zacks reports. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 10.1%

NYSE DHI opened at $145.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.38. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Bank of America dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in D.R. Horton stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 295.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.