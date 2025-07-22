Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 186.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 38,220.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,428,000 after buying an additional 1,188,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after purchasing an additional 246,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,317,000 after purchasing an additional 233,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.92.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $347.63. 203,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,056. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.72 and its 200 day moving average is $330.63.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

