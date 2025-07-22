Csenge Advisory Group Trims Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 147.3% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,413,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,600. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,975 shares of company stock worth $6,114,587. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $316.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.81 and its 200-day moving average is $287.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $330.09. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $358.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.07.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

