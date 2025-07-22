Csenge Advisory Group Sells 324 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $921,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 154.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $166.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.95. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $182.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.10.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $659,092.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,472,135.60. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $328,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,171.94. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,035 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,719. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $172.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

