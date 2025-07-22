Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,516 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 307,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after acquiring an additional 250,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 171,836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 160,380 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,567,000.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $64.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

