Csenge Advisory Group Sells 118,449 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,449 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after buying an additional 58,309 shares during the period. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 130,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,989,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

