Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 169.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Fermium Researc raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

