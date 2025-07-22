Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLCA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 94,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 148.6% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 31,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $442.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

