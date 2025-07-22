Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $8,678,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 119,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 40,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2903 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

