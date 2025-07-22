Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 131,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

