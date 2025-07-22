Csenge Advisory Group Purchases New Shares in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 2.58% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF alerts:

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:RINF opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $33.67.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Profile

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.