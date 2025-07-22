Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,811,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,851,000 after buying an additional 500,688 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 975,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,708,000 after buying an additional 160,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 361,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after buying an additional 129,378 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,682,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,355,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $136.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average is $121.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

