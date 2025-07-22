Csenge Advisory Group Invests $361,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,157,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 141,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,461,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,816,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $357.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.06 and a 200-day moving average of $331.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $273.60 and a 12 month high of $359.22.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

